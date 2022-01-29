Jeanette Katherine Hinkle

May 28, 1926 - January 23, 2022

Jeanette Kathrine Hinkle, 95, of Albany, Oregon, passed away on January 23, 2022, at the Mennonite Home.

Jeanette was born on May 28, 1926, in Omaha, Nebraska, to William Gould and Anna May Mennealy (Conrade). She married Darrell Eugene Hinkle on August 1, 1943, in Gardena, California. Together they had two children: David E. Hinkle born in 1944 and Susan K. Hinkle born in 1950.

Jeanette was a realtor until her retirement in the early 1960s. After retirement, they moved to Riverside, California. During retirement, they enjoyed being world travelers, golfing, ceramics, gardening, entertaining family and friends, and worship at the Catholic Church. Jeanette was very politically involved with the National Federation of Republican Women. She especially enjoyed being a grandmother and her grandchildren were number one in her eyes.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents William and Anna Mennealy; her husband of 47 years Darrell E. Hinkle; son David Eugene Hinkle; grandchildren Christina Theresa Foster and Natalie Marie Foster; siblings Neoma, Alvin, Harold, Helen, Donald, Bill, Robert, and Margaret.

She is survived by her daughter Susan K. Foster and her husband Ralph; grandchildren Tracy Noelle Hinkle Whitman (husband James), and Nicole Suzanne Carlson (husband Craig); great-grandchildren Chloe Jane Carlson, Megan Ashley Swan, Marissa Allison Stevens, and King Whitman; great-great-grandchildren Natalie Renae Nicole Bassetti, Olvia Rae Swan, and Sophia Kathrine.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)