Jeanne "JJ" Papai

August 24, 1966 – June 10, 2020

Jeanne Papai, 53, left her earthly home Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

She was born August 24, 1966 in Anderson, Indiana. Jeanne was a daughter, sister, mother, lover, doula, healer, survivor, dreamer and an artist of her life.

She graduated from the Indiana University School of Nursing and dedicated her career to the care of others. She worked for many years at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon, and also as a Hospice Nurse and Home Health Nurse. Jeanne, or Papai as her coworkers fondly called her, was beloved by all. She made a profound impact on this planet, and touched the hearts of many.

JJ made friends in every place she visited. She was the type to invite a stranger home for dinner. Jeanne's favorite times were in nature with loved ones and she treasured her time outdoors. She loved to camp, hike, birdwatch, visit the ocean, collect shells and rocks, float or canoe the river, do handstands, cartwheels, swim, sing, give hugs and kisses and praise life and God. Jeanne's kids were her world and the memories they have together are irreplaceable and precious.