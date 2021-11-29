September 24, 1918 - November 20, 2021

Jeanne Menoret Graham, a proud life-long Oregonian and resident of Corvallis since 1946, died on November 20, 2021 at the age of 103. Born in Portland, in 1918, she survived both the Spanish Flu and the COVID pandemics. Jeanne rode in Model-T cars, made us get up very early to watch the Apollo Moon launch, and marveled at modern computer technology.

She drove, albeit less and less, until she was 101. She loved to garden and fish, was an avid Oregon State sports fan, and played tennis into her seventies.

She met her beloved husband, Robert Douglas Graham, at Fort Riley, Kansas where she served as a nurse and Robert was a pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Bob died in 2004 and now they will rest side-by-side at Willamette National Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters: Patricia Graham Borton (Dennis) and Suzanne Graham Storer Lecain (Peter); four grandchildren: Anita Borton Hjelmeland (Mark), Diana Borton McShane (Shum), Amanda Storer Menage (Cyrille') and Alec Storer (Ali) and eight great-grandchildren.

Pat and Suzanne thank Jeanne's many friends, caregivers, and others who made it possible for our mother to remain in her beloved home. A private memorial service is planned. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com