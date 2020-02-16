November 5, 1922 – January 3, 2020

Jeanne Wickham Blount Robinson, born in Baltimore Maryland on November 5, 1922 lived most of her younger life in Seaside Park, New Jersey. She is preceded in death by her husband(s) Eugene Robinson and Cecil Blount. She is survived by her children: Myrna Tufono, Dean Blount, Gail Souza(Robert), Johntom Blount, Sarah Davies-Davis, Annaliese Moran, and Dan Robinson, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.