November 5, 1922 – January 3, 2020

Jeanne Wickham Blount Robinson, born in Baltimore Maryland on November 5, 1922 lived most of her younger life in Seaside Park, New Jersey. She is preceded in death by her husband(s) Eugene Robinson and Cecil Blount. She is survived by her children: Myrna Tufono, Dean Blount, Gail Souza(Robert), Johntom Blount, Sarah Davies-Davis, Annaliese Moran, and Dan Robinson, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

During WWII she served as an aviation machinist mate in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards she lived in Florida, California, Panama, Hawaii, and Corvallis for almost 60 years.

Celebration of Life will be July 4th at 10:30a.m. At Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis.

