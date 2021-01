Jeannette Jocelyn Fradet passed away December 18, 2020 in Puyallup, Washington at the age of 100. Jeannette was born in Paris, France.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church in Yamhill, Oregon. Internment was at St. James Cemetery in McMinnville, Oregon. Hills Funeral Home in Puyallup, Washington handled the arrangements.