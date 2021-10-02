 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jenny Whiteman
0 entries

Jenny Whiteman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 10, 1932 - March 20, 2020

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, October 16, at 1:00 p.m., at the Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Rd., Philomath, Oregon 97370. Covid restrictions will be followed. Please come with a mask (masks provided if needed).

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News