Jeremy Nofziger

March 15, 1976 – August 11, 2020

Jeremy Dean Nofziger, 44, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 in Bend, Oregon. He was born March 15, 1976, in Salem, Oregon to Robert Dean Nofziger and Robin Lynne (Hite) Nofziger. Jeremy attended South Albany High School class of 1994.

Jeremy's love for life and contagious smile would brighten up any room he entered.

Jeremy loved his three sons, football, bowling, wrestling, music, recreational vehicles, camping, the beach and the Oregon State Beavers.

Jeremy is survived by three sons, Spencer Dean Nofziger, Hayden Timothy Nofziger and Carson Matthew Nofziger; brother Adam Nofziger, brother David Siewell, sister Dawn Schultz and sister Danielle Filley; second mother LeAnne Nofziger; several nephews and nieces; sister-in-law Tracey Emel-Nofziger and daughter-in-law Kaitlyn Nofziger.

Celebration of Life for Jeremy will be held on:

October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Grace Point Church, 230 Clover Ridge Rd NE, Albany, Oregon.

*if attending please wear a mask due to COVID-19

*the service is being held in compliant with COVID-19 restrictions

*the Celebration of Life will also be available via livestream