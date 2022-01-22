Jerome M. Sauer

January 18, 1934 - January 10, 2022

Jerome was born in 1934 to William and Katherine Sauer as the 8th of 9 children. He grew up on a farm in North Dakota, graduated from high school in Nashua, Montana, served in the U.S. Army, and then married the love of his life Kaylee Fletcher in 1959.

He moved his family to Albany, Oregon in 1969 to help open the Halsey Paper Mill and stayed until his retirement in 1996, and was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. After that they traveled the country in an RV for 10 years after which they settled again in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He is survived by his wife Kay Sauer of Twin Falls, Idaho; son Lance (& Vicky) Sauer of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter Wanda (& Robert) Luna of Jerome, Idaho; son Randy (& Angie) Sauer of Tualatin, Oregon; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Wilma Failing of California. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

He will be buried at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho and there will be a memorial service in Albany, Oregon, both at a later date.