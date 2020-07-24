Jerry Jackson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 7, 1944 – July 8, 2020

Jerry was born in Salem, Oregon where he spent his first 8 years until the family moved to the North Bend/Coos Bay area in 1952. Jerry attended Market Street, Michigan Avenue Schools and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1962.

Jerry began his love of circle track racing at the age of 18 at the Libby Track in Coos Bay. He raced dirt and asphalt tracks in Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada. Jerry built his own car in 1968 and drove for others. In 1969 he won the PRA (Roseburg) Track Championship.

In 1974 he married Shirley Jane Roam. It was a Saturday and a race day. The wedding ceremony and small reception was over in time for the drive to Eugene where Jerry drove the #42 car. The family moved to Corvallis in 1981. Jerry started Jerry's Precision Muffler in 1984.

He is survived by his wife Jane, son Jeff (Dyana), son Donald (Kara), son Paul (Ally), grandson Kodi and granddaugter Emma, who called him Papa. His sister Caren (Arne) Jensen of Salem and brother Mike (Susan), numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and friends who became like family. Jerry had a big heart for helping others.

He is preceded in death by his parents Donald Arthur and Maxine Black Jackson and a son, Steven.

The family is comforted by all the kind words, respect, love and support. Please leave online condolences at www.demossdurdan.com.

