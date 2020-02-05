October 2, 1928 – January 28, 2020

Jess Earl Ingram 91, passed away in Newport. Jess was born in Grants Pass, Oregon on October 2, 1928. The son of Jess and Elda H. Ingram, they moved around a lot during his younger years and he went to 6 different schools until he went to high school in Lebanon.

Before graduating in 1946, he was active in many clubs. Jess lettered in baseball and football and was class president and captain of the football team. It was in high school where he met Wanda Lee Nichols. The two would marry on December 4, 1948 and they would move to Cutler City on the Oregon Coast where he and his dad operated Ingram and Son Logging for many years. After being drafted into the United States Army, Jess would see service in Korea before being honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1954.

In 1963 they moved to Stayton and started Western Auto Store. After his high school sweetheart Wanda passed away, Jess would eventually find companionship with Dorothy Dambley who was a lifelong friend. The two would move to the Oregon coast.

Jess was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda and son, Tommy Alan Ingram. He is survived by his son, Ted J Ingram; and sisters, Lila Jackson of Tigard, (95 yrs. old), Francis Wheaton of Woodland, Washington (97 yrs. old).

A time for viewing will be from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. on February 8th, 2020 at Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton followed by a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Lone Oak Cemetery in Stayton, Oregon.

Service information Lone Oak

Fern Ridge Rd and Third Ave.

Stayton, OR 97383 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jess's Graveside begins. Weddle Funeral Service - Stayton

1777 N. Third Avenue

Stayton, OR 97383 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jess's Visitation begins.