Jesse "Bud" Nordyke

August 21, 1927 – August 2, 2020

Bud was born to Jesse and Grace (Wade) Nordyke in Oakville, Oregon where he grew up on the family farm and attended Corvallis High School.

In 1944 he joined the Navy and received an honorable discharge in 1947. Bud was present in Tokyo Bay at the end of WWII.

He married the love of his life, Ileana M. Peacock, on May 6, 1949 in Albany, Oregon. Together they had two children. Bud worked as a Training Supervisor for SuperValue (Winco) Wholesale Grocers for 23 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Albany Elks Lodge, Golf Club of Oregon, and Albany Golf Club.

He played golf for 55 years, with seven “hole-in-ones” and various golfing awards. Bud had a great love for the sea and enjoyed many years of Oregon wildlife hunting and fishing as well as his garden. He and Ileana owned a second home on Olalla Golf Course, Toledo, Oregon, where they both enjoyed their passion for deep sea fishing and golf.