August 31, 1984 – June 26, 2021
Jessica Owens Pliskin, 36, of Corvallis, passed away on June 26, 2021, after an extended illness. She died peacefully at home in Hospice care, surrounded by her loving family. She was born at Corvallis Good Samaritan Hospital, on August 31, 1984, to Leslie (Les) A. and Nancy O. Pliskin, and became a "big sister" to Benjamin (Ben) in 1987. She attended Corvallis Montessori School, Mountain View Elementary, Cheldelin Middle School, and was a 2002 graduate of Crescent Valley High School. She received a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Throughout her all-too-short life, Jess, as she was known to family and friends, made many lasting friendships. Some descriptions they shared of her are: a dear friend; had a beautiful smile; delightfully humorous; my best friend; compassionate; intelligent and a valued team member; adventurous; felt emotions deeply; passionate about wilderness conservation; and, always so happy at a live concert of a favorite musician.
Jess' love of the natural world and animals, especially horses, started on the family farm in Soap Creek Valley. From an early age she loved to draw, mostly horses, and was a gifted artist. She was an active member of the Benton County 4-H Horse Program for 9 years, culminating in competing in National 4-H Horse Bowl and attending National 4-H Congress. She became an accomplished Dressage rider, competing at Third Level, in the Northwest with her beloved thoroughbred "Higgins."
Jess found her professional niche at Hewlett-Packard Corvallis, as an Environmental Engineering Program/Project Manager for HP Inc. She especially valued the comradery of her team, mentorship from her managers and working with people from a variety of countries. Outside of work, Jess found joy and peace hiking trails in local forests and on Oregon beaches, leaving behind a portfolio of striking photos taken along the way.
Jessica was loved beyond words and will be missed by so many. In her absence, she would want us to live in ways to protect our health, our relationships and our planet. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Robert J. Owens, Betty T. Owens and Irving Pliskin. She is survived by her parents, Les and Nancy, brother, Ben, sister-in-law, Whitney Heffernan, niece, Eleanor "Ellie" Pliskin and infant nephew, William Pliskin; grandmother, Mildred Pliskin; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and her "adopted" Oregon family.
Donations may be made in her memory to Greenbelt Land Trust Inc. of Corvallis, The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (ocean conservation, land conservation, indigenous people), or Sturge-Weber Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
