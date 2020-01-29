March 26, 1979 – January 19, 2020

It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform every one of the tragic death of our beloved Jessica Robi Norton on January 19, 2020. Jessica was raised in Springfield, Oregon by her mother, Fran Bennett, and father, Norman O’dell Norton Jr. She moved to Philomath, in 1995, and graduated from Philomath High School in 1997.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After High School, Jessica moved between Portland and Eugene over the course of her adult life, and was currently residing in Tigard, Oregon with her life partner, Sanford Washington, and family. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Oregon in 2012, which was her second biggest accomplishment. The first, was raising her three beautiful children, Jaylen Judge Washington, Abigail Robi Washington, and Xavier O’dell Washington, and who she is survived by as well as her life partner, Sanford Washington, father Norman O’dell Norton Jr.

Preceded in death by her mother, Fran Bennett, sibling, Norman O’Dell Norton III, and many close friends and relatives.

“Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same. But as Spirit calls us one by one, the chain will link again” – Author Unknown

A Celebration of Life and potluck reception will be held on January 31, 2020 at 11:00a.m. At the Victory Outreach Church 16022 SE Stark St, Portland, Oregon.

To plant a tree in memory of Jessica Norton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.