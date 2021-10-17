March 25, 1928 - October 8, 2021

Jesus Garcia DeLeon of Albany, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021.

Jesus was born in Pleasanton, Texas on March 25, 1928, and was one of 12 children. His family moved briefly to Wisconsin from 1945-46. In 1946, he met his future wife, Rosa Maria Garcia, when his family moved to Mathis, Texas. They married that same year in September.

In 1950, Jesus and Rosa moved to Casa Grande, Arizona. Three years later, Jesus got a job at the Ford plant in Detroit, Michigan. They moved there with their children for a time, then moved back to Casa Grande. For the next 18 years they remained in Casa Grande where Jesus worked in construction.

In the summers of 1965-69, Jesus traveled to Oregon to work with his brother, Lucas. In 1969, he decided to move his family to Albany, where he worked as a commercial truck driver until retirement.

Jesus and his family drove frequently to Casa Grande, keeping close ties with his parents, even bringing his parents back to Oregon so they could celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with his family. Jesus and his wife also loved going out dancing with friends.