Jill Beach

Jill had a fun, loving, compassionate, and caring spirit that loved every person she met. Some of Jill's favorite things to do was spending time with Jesus, reading her Bible, spending time with family and friends, creating art, crafting, going on walks, collecting seashells, gardening, and everyone's favorite giving out hugs and massages. Jill would walk up to a stranger and become their best friend in a second. Jill has brought the love of Jesus to the people around her. Jill was a big part of the churches she attended. She loved going on women's retreats, attending bible studies, and teaching the word of God. Since being a little girl, Jill wanted to be a teacher in the church. This has been one of Jill's greatest accomplishments because she was told she couldn't do this. Jill was very passionate about teaching vacation bible school to all the children in the neighborhood. She was well known for her smile and compassion towards the people around her. When Jill walked in a room, people immediately began to smile. Jill's family has a verse they all live by. This verse is Romans 8:28, "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose". Anyone who knew Jill was affected by her love, admiration, commitment and ability to see the positive in everyone and in every situation, always pouring out her love to anyone she would meet.