In Memory of Jill Diane Hicks (Fredrickson)
All who knew Jill are invited to attend her Celebration of Life, which will be held on August 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Shore Acres State Park in Coos Bay, Oregon. Please RSVP via email at nikolealexander25@yahoo.com. Please visit www.weddle-funeral.com to view the full obituary and sign the online guest book.
