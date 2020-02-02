May 22, 1964 – December 15, 2019
Jill Diane Hicks, 55, passed away on December 15, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1964 in Coos Bay, Oregon. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandma and great grandma!
A Celebration of Jill’s Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1:00 pm at Shore Acres State Park in Coos Bay, Oregon.
