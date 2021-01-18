October 11, 1944 - January 9, 2021
Jill LeVern Namitz, 76, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, January 9th, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Littlefork, Minnesota to Vernon Leroy and Alice Marie (Olsen) Osborn.
She moved to Sweet Home as a little girl and graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1962.
Jill married James (Jim) Edward Namitz on March 28, 1964. They were happily married for over 50 years until he passed away in 2014.
She was a fun loving person who enjoyed spending time with family, gardening/flowers, music, shopping, playing cards, traveling and sports — especially Sweet Home Basketball.
Jill attended River of Life Fellowship in Sweet Home and was a member of the PEO.
She worked for the Sweet Home School District for 17 years, retired as the payroll clerk in 2008. She was previously a bookkeeper for Boise Cascade, Pleasant Valley Plywood and Whites Electronics.
Jill is survived by son James (Jimmy) and wife Julie Namitz of Low Pass, Cheshire; daughter Julie (Namitz) and husband Scott Emmert of Sweet Home; grandchildren: Janelle Namitz Thomas of Albany, Justin Namitz of Low Pass, Cheshire, Colton and wife Marissa Emmert, Drew and wife Courtney Emmert all of Sweet Home; great-grandchildren: Adalynn Emmert, Asher Emmert, Wyatt Emmert, Gracie Emmert, Braiden Vallee, Raylan Namitz; brother Merle (Alfred) Osborn of Lebanon; sister Devona Olsen of Bellevue, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband James (Jim) Namitz; and her mother and father, Alice and Vern Osborn.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30th, at River of Life Fellowship in Sweet Home.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)