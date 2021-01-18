October 11, 1944 - January 9, 2021

Jill LeVern Namitz, 76, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, January 9th, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Littlefork, Minnesota to Vernon Leroy and Alice Marie (Olsen) Osborn.

She moved to Sweet Home as a little girl and graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1962.

Jill married James (Jim) Edward Namitz on March 28, 1964. They were happily married for over 50 years until he passed away in 2014.

She was a fun loving person who enjoyed spending time with family, gardening/flowers, music, shopping, playing cards, traveling and sports — especially Sweet Home Basketball.

Jill attended River of Life Fellowship in Sweet Home and was a member of the PEO.

She worked for the Sweet Home School District for 17 years, retired as the payroll clerk in 2008. She was previously a bookkeeper for Boise Cascade, Pleasant Valley Plywood and Whites Electronics.