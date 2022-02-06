Jim D. Ballard died January 5, 2022, at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon, succumbing to the kidney and liver disease he had been battling the last several years. Jim spent his early years in rural Southeastern Colorado - he even attended a one-room school house on the plains. After graduating in a class of 11, he moved on to the University of Arizona. Once he earned a BS degree, Jim found seasonal work with the National Park Service, where he met the love of his life, Nancye. After a whirlwind courtship, the two were married only 10 weeks after they met and stayed married for more than 55 years. Jim spent most of his professional career working in agriculture, but his true love was the forest. He loved hiking and being outside, and he and Nancye led various Sierra Club hikes around the beautiful forests and coasts of Oregon and Washington. Jim is survived by his wife, Nancye; his daughters, Rosalind (and Clayton) McCallard, and Natalie (and Mateo) Ballard Strauhal; and his one and only grandson, Desmond Ballard Strauhal, whom he loved beyond measure. The two spent many a happy hour working on the train set that Jim had owned since he was a boy. Donations in Jim's honor may be made to Thompson's Mills Preservation Society, where Jim volunteered and served as the president of the board until his last days. (PO Box 1, Shedd, OR 97377) The family hopes to install a memorial at Thompson's Mills to honor Jim and his work there. A celebration of life is planned for June 2022.