Feb. 14, 1944 - Feb. 6, 2021

Jo Ellen Hromas, a life-long resident of Albany, passed away peacefully on February 6, at the age of 76, at the Evergreen Hospice House.

Jo is survived by her husband, Wayne; her two children, Graem Hromas and Gina (Hromas) Jantzi; son-in-law, Rod Jantzi; foster child, Talmadge Justice; grandchildren, Erica, Hunter, Alice, Kennedy, and Presley; great-grandchildren, Bella, Lilliana, and Addisyn. She is predeceased by parents Monte Kropp and Alice Kropp-Westbrook; her brother, Dick Kropp; her son, Grant Hromas.

Jo Ellen was born in Albany on April 14, 1944, to Monte and Alice (Silk) Kropp. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart, Wayne, on September 21, 1963. In November 1965, October 1966, and February 1969, respectively, she welcomed her three children, who were the most important part of her life.

As devoted as she was to her children, she was also dedicated to her work. Jo started to work for Teledyne Wah Chang while still in high school. After that, she went to work for Rem Metals Corporation for over 20 years. Jo went back to work for Teledyne Wah Chang and retired from sales in 2011. Over the years, Jo made many special friendships with her colleagues.