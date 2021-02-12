Feb. 14, 1944 - Feb. 6, 2021
Jo Ellen Hromas, a life-long resident of Albany, passed away peacefully on February 6, at the age of 76, at the Evergreen Hospice House.
Jo is survived by her husband, Wayne; her two children, Graem Hromas and Gina (Hromas) Jantzi; son-in-law, Rod Jantzi; foster child, Talmadge Justice; grandchildren, Erica, Hunter, Alice, Kennedy, and Presley; great-grandchildren, Bella, Lilliana, and Addisyn. She is predeceased by parents Monte Kropp and Alice Kropp-Westbrook; her brother, Dick Kropp; her son, Grant Hromas.
Jo Ellen was born in Albany on April 14, 1944, to Monte and Alice (Silk) Kropp. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart, Wayne, on September 21, 1963. In November 1965, October 1966, and February 1969, respectively, she welcomed her three children, who were the most important part of her life.
As devoted as she was to her children, she was also dedicated to her work. Jo started to work for Teledyne Wah Chang while still in high school. After that, she went to work for Rem Metals Corporation for over 20 years. Jo went back to work for Teledyne Wah Chang and retired from sales in 2011. Over the years, Jo made many special friendships with her colleagues.
While raising her family, Jo enjoyed weekend camping trips to Detroit Lake with family and friends. When her children were young, Jo loved taking them to Mt. Bachelor snow skiing. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her children's escapades from the lodge with her favorite beverage. As her children grew, she followed them around, cheering on their sporting endeavors. Jo happily spent many weekends watching her daughter, Gina, play competitive softball.
She loved taking her grandchildren to the coast, watching their joy of discovery and adventures. She reveled in her family's happiness, especially watching her grandchildren's excitement opening Christmas gifts, and cheering for them at their various sports.
Jo was selfless. Her joy came from giving, not receiving. Over the years, she and Wayne welcomed numerous children and families into their home. They were selfless with their generosity, and an inspiration to many.
Jo had interests beyond her family. She loved going out for birthday lunches with her childhood girlfriends. How she looked forward to those lunches! She also talked to her friends on the phone frequently. As a true Beaver Believer, Jo would unfailingly support Oregon State's athletics. Jo was also a dog lover; her dogs, Rebel and Sadie, were quite spoiled — often enjoying cheeseburgers from her hand.
As a tribute to her indomitable spirit, Jo has three namesakes: niece Tracy Jo Ellen, granddaughter Kennedy Jo and great-granddaughter Addisyn Jo.
Even through her illness, Jo always had a smile! She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Long after we've said our good-byes, our hearts will remember.
No memorial service is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Oregon State School for the Deaf at 999 Locust St NE, Salem, OR 97301.