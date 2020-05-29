Joan Alund Lather

May 20, 1932 – May 23, 2020
Joan A. Lather, born in Albany, New York, May 20th 1932 passed away May 23, 2020 in Oregon. She has also lived in Atlanta, Georgia; Sun City, California; Albany, Oregon.
Joan was a Dance Teacher for over 70 years, inspiring young dancers and sharing her love & passion for dance. She opened her own dance studio, Joan Alund School of Dance, in Albany, New York in 1955, and also taught all around the U.S. throughout the 1970’s on Hoctor’s Dance Caravan, then later DMI as well as many other dance educating conventions and seminars.
She was extremely imaginative, creative and had a special ability with teaching the youngest dancers…and was well known as “Miss Puffy”, a character she created to inspire the imagination in young dancers and which she recorded several instructional dance albums.
Joan, with her husband George, also had a dance clothing business, Lather’s Dancewear, and were very present in the Dance community all over the country.
Joan has been honored with 3 Lifetime achievement awards for her contribution to Dance Education and for touching so many dancers through the years.
Joan was a devoted mother, who raised five children with George. She is Survived by Danny of Lancaster Ohio, Kevin and his wife Susan of Hoover Alabama, Tommy of Orlando Florida, Susie and her husband Brian Graffenberger of Albany, Barry and his wife Cari of Stillwater, Minnesota; Eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She herself was the baby of 22 children.
She had a spunky spirit, energetic zest, and strong faith in God that was very evident in her life. Her favorite saying was FROG: Forever Rely On God.
Miss Puffy was truly adored and loved by many in the Dance World….and her legacy, impact and passion for dance will live on for years.
A new dancing angel has arrived at Heaven’s gates…celebrate, let the music play and dance Miss Puffy!
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
(At her request, instead of flowers, a dance scholarship is set up to be awarded to young dancers at TnT Dance Studio. Send donations to Susie (Lather) Graffenberger at
PO Box 1148,
Albany OR 97321
Make checks payable to: TnT Dance Studio
Notate “Miss Puffy scholarship” in the memo line)
Be the light!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.