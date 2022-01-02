 Skip to main content
Joan Asbahr Armstrong

March 31, 1929 - December 24, 2021

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis, OR 97330.

