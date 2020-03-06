December 16, 1932 — February 15, 2020

Joan Belle Miner, Albany, passed away at Claire Bridge Memory Care on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Joan was born on December 16, 1932 in Bates, South Dakota to Leslie and Alys Schnepp. The family eventually moved to Sandy, Oregon where Joan attended Sandy High School, met, and married her high school sweetheart, Bob Barlow in 1950. They had three children: Robert, Gary, and Laurie. Joan and Bob later divorced.

In 1977, she married Jack Miner, and at the time of his passing in 2015, they had been married for 37 years. Sharing Jack’s love of flying, Joan earned her pilot’s license so the two of them could enjoy flying small planes together. Joan and Jack loved to travel, with Alaska and Hawaii being favorite destinations. One of their most treasured memories was a 6-week trip travelling through the United States with daughter Laurie and her husband, Don, in their motor coach.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the years, Joan worked at Dura Flake, Forest Industries Insurance Exchange, and Albany General Hospital.