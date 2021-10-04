Joan Elaine White

February 25, 1939 - September 30, 2021

Joan Brown was born in La Feria, Texas, in 1939. Her father, Howard Brown, was in the Navy in World War II and later moved the family to Rogers, Arkansas, where Joan grew up. Joan met Jack White there, married and had two boys before moving across the country to Oregon in 1963 where Jack took a new job. The family settled in Albany, then moved to North Albany in 1975 where she remained until 2021. She was preceded by her husband, Jack, who passed away in 2015, at the age of 81.

Joan was a photographer with a sharp eye for landscapes and people. She spent many years working in various roles at Linn Benton Community College including a lot of time behind the camera lens and in the darkroom. She was an adventurer both in the mountains with Jack and the Mazamas and underwater, having summited peaks, like Mt. St Helens (when it was taller before the eruption) and Mt. Hood, and diving and photographing wildlife in the warm waters of tropical destinations like Fiji, Belize and Hawaii. She also enjoyed kayaking with her husband, Jack, and their dog, Sandy. In later years, Joan enjoyed fusing art glass, jewelry making, sewing, beadwork and crafting and turned in her scuba tanks for golf clubs.

Joan is survived by two sisters, Fay Granger (Gary), of Bentonville Arkansas, Kay Fowler (Ron), of Fayetteville Arkansas, two sons, Eugene White, of Anchorage, Alaska, Stanley White (Amber), of Kirkland, Washington, three grandchildren, Cele White (Ashley), of Tacoma Washington, Julie Freeman (Adam), of Denver, Colorado, and D'Arcy White Matt (Kyle), of Bozeman, Montana, and one grandchild, George Freeman, of Denver Colorado. And of course her faithful dog, Annie. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.