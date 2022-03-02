February 21, 1957 - February 25, 2022

Joan Elizabeth Knudtson was granted her angel wings on February 25, 2022. Born February 21, 1957 in Passaic, New Jersey to Joan Dvorak and Cornelius Noordyk . Her final days were spent at home surrounded by family and friends.

Joan graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1975. After a visit to Colorado with her mother in the early 70's Joan fell in love with Colorado. In 2006 she met her husband Dave, they were married in 2010 while visiting family in Oregon. Joan retired from USAA in 2013 and devoted her next 5 years to volunteering at the Woodland Park, Colorado Farmers Market and Humane Society of Teller County.

Joan was diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative disease, (MSA-C) in 2016. After years of testing and allowing the disease to control our lives we escaped to the Sangre de Cristo mountains of Colorado. Eventually the elevation of the Colorado mountains became too much for Joanie and it was off to Lebanon, Oregon to be near family.

Joan is survived by her husband Dave Knudtson; mother-in-law Ele Knudtson of Lebanon; sister-in-law Eileen Noordyk of Delaware; niece Kimberlee Noordyk of New Jersey, Rick Knudtson, Ranae and Bob Headings, Lonnie Knudtson, Karlene and Bryan Hysell and children; Jason and Mona Headings and children. Joanie was preceded by her father Cornelius, mother Joan and Brother Neil.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Oregon Humane Society or Willamette Valley Hospice