October 31, 1930 – January. 17, 2020

Joan M. Schafer, 89, passed away peacefully at Bee Hive Homes in Columbia Falls, Montana. with her daughter, Kellie, by her side.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan worked for J.C. Penney’s for 40 years. She started at the store in Bend, Oregon. Then transferred to the Lebanon store. When that store closed down, she went to the store in Eugene.

After retirement, Joan volunteered at the Lebanon Community Hospital, for 20 years. In 2012 Joan moved to Montana to be closer to her daughter.

Joan was proceeded in death by her parents, sister and brother. She is survived by daughters, Denise, Kellie, her granddaughter Shawna and a great grandson Kanaan.

Her family would like to thank Bee Hive homes as well as, Home Options hospice care, for taking such great care of her.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Schafer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.