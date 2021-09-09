Joan Marie DeLieu, 86, of Junction City, Oregon, passed away on September 4, 2021. Joan was born February 27, 1935 in Scio, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers. Joan is survived by her sisters, Irene and Arleta; her children, Maxine, Diane, Joe, Joan, Rose, Jim, Darlyne, and Bobbi, as well as 28 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many profoundly loved nieces and nephews.

Joan spent her life caring for her family and her home. She enjoyed crafts, particularly sewing and painting, as well as caring for her numerous houseplants, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Joan spent her life surrounded by love and will be deeply missed by many.