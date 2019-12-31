July 19,1933-December 23,2019

Joan R. Hull-Koops, 86, passed away December 23, 2019 in Corvallis, from a brain bleed after falling.

Joan was born July 19, 1933 in Stilwell, Oklahoma to Earnest and Edith Charles. She had four brothers: Harceldon, Willard, Robert and Tom and one sister Brenda Ann. All are deceased.

The Charles’ moved to Monroe, Oregon in 1947 where Joan met and married Homer G. Hull on July 24, 1948. They lived in the Dawson/Monroe area for 42 years. Homer and Joan owned and operated Hull Lumber Company growing and harvesting trees. Joan had eight children: William (deceased), Kenneth (Brenda), David (Carole), Glenna (Randy), Denise (deceased), Teddy, Mikelyn (Tom) and Wendy. Homer died in 1985. Her grandchildren: Cody (Lise), Jeremy (Christina), Casey, Jimmy (Mandy), Trenton (Jessica), Stuart (Lauren), Garrett (Britnie), Brent, Tyler (deceased), Whitney (Nick), Blake and Kaela and her great grandchildren: Kairen, Lily, Emily, Dalton, William, Hayden, Madison, Morgin, Hadley, Ava and Kadin. Dear lifelong friends, Dorothy Bernardi and Corinne Kundert.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}