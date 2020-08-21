Joan Sandeno

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 2 1938 – August 18, 2020

Joan (McMorris) Sandeno was born in Corvallis, Oregon on December 2, 1938, the daughter of Don and Claral McMorris. She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1956 and Oregon State University in 1961, the first female to graduate from the University with a degree in Microbiology. She was a proud member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.

On June 14, 1961 Joan married James Sandeno. They moved to Davis, California and soon after she gave birth to her first child, Robin in 1962. In 1967, she had her second child, Eric, while living in Dash Point, Washington.

After moves to Fresno, California and Haverford, Pennsylvania, Joan returned to Corvallis in 1987, where she found her dream job with the Department of Crop and Soil Science as a Soil Scientist and Grad School Professor, until she retired in 2010. One of Joan's achievements was organizing four International Enzymes in the Environment Conferences.

Joan enjoyed all things Oregon State University, but especially Football and Woman's Gymnastics and was a season ticket holder for both. Attending the 2001 Fiesta Bowl was a fond memory. Joan enjoyed travelling, Girl Scouts, participating in local theater, and quilting/sewing. She made and donated numerous children's quilts for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland.

Joan was 82 years old when she passed from this life on August 18, 2020 at Brookdale Memory Care, Albany, Oregon. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Don and Claral McMorris, husband James and her daughter Robin (Ippoliti). Surviving her are her son Eric Sandeno of Slatyfork, West Virginia and her brother Don McMorris of Albany, Oregon. The family has decided that a proper service or memorial cannot take place at this time and arrangements will be made in the future when people can gather comfortably and remember Joan's remarkable life. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

