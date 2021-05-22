JoAnn (Jody) Schuil passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021 at the age of 86.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Elmer Schuil. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Cindy Moody; son-in-law Bill Moody; daughter Valerie Forbes; son-in-law Michael Forbes; and son Randy Scheidt. She had four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.