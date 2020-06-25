March 12, 1925 – June 19, 2020
JoAnne Ashby, 95, passed away with family by her side at the Mennonite Village in Albany.
Born in Lincoln, California to Charles and Ruby Anderson, JoAnne joined the George C (Della) Penson family in 1928.
She attended school in Corvallis, Salem, and then graduated from Oregon City High School. JoAnne met Staff Sgt Robert “Mack” Ashby on a blind date in October 1943 when he was stationed at Camp Adair and she was a nursing student at Oregon State University and University of Oregon. They were married in Salem on April 15, 1944.
Following Mack’s discharge in January 1946, they lived in Illinois for a short time before returning to Oregon. Mack and JoAnne resided in Eugene and Forest Grove before coming to Albany in 1953. Together they owned and operated Ashby’s Ice Cream Store and ServiceMaster in Albany. JoAnne was an active member of the Albany Zonta International women’s organization.
JoAnne’s favorite activities centered on the family she loved. Camping, water and snow skiing trips with family and friends yielded many special memories. She enjoyed serving others and putting them first, had a delightful wit and was proficient in finding joy in the little things. On retirement, Mack and JoAnne expanded their travels in their motorhome and on their motorcycle.
Affirming and appreciative, JoAnne demonstrated a gentle, yet deep faith and trust in God. Her genuine smile and words of warmth toward others were an inspiration to those who knew her, and evidence of her Christian faith.
Mack and JoAnne were married 61 years until his death on November 25, 2005. She is survived by son Jerry Ashby and wife Sandy; daughter Teresa Burcham and husband Jay; granddaughters Tami McKenna (John), Tricia Wetzler (Kent) and Brittany Ashby (fiance Steve Dreke); great-grandchildren Sydney and Calvin McKenna; many nieces and nephews and special family member Paul (Patty) Thompson.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by son Randall Keene Ashby; sister M. Jene (Dimick) Moreland; brothers Erwin Anderson and Robert “Bob” Hagedorn.
A family remembrance picnic celebration is planned for June 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or charity of one’s choice in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St SW, Albany Oregon 97321.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
