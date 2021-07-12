Joanne Haas

She was born in Akron, Ohio to Cecil and Nellie Gamble. Her life was a very eventful one from day one. She outlived three husbands and had two sons; Gary and Terry. There were several interesting careers; twelve years as a secretary/bookkeeper, twenty years in the Motion Picture & Television industry as a costumer and costume designer, twenty-three years in real estate as an agent and then broker in California. Joanne also taught ballroom dancing, learned to fly an airplane, did interior decorating and studied to learn to play the harp. She truly loved her cats and visiting zoos was her delight. Her final years were very happy ones at the Mennonite Village; a wonderful place to live. Her interests were varied and many from art, music, gardens, computer shopping and travel. She is now exploring heaven and visiting with old friends and relatives. She asked that there be no funeral service. Hopeful that she'll be remembered fondly.