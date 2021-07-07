August 27, 1936 - June 27, 2021

Joanne Martsfield Kersey, 84 years of age, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland.

Joanne was born in Salem, on August 27, 1936. She was the youngest of 10 children and the last surviving child of Christian and Sarah Florence Martsfield. She spent the years of her youth in Salem and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1954. She married Ronald Dean McCauley on May 25, 1956 and eventually settled in Corvallis, where they raised their family.

She began her professional career in December of 1972 starting as a teller at the Oregon State University Federal Credit Union. She eventually rose to the position of President/CEO, a position that she spent many years in before retiring in 2000.

Joanne participated in civic organizations and on professional boards throughout her career. Included were several years on the Credit Union State Association Board, the Good Samaritan Hospital Board, and the Benton Hospice. She joined the greater Corvallis Rotary in 1987 and was the first woman elected to the position of President of that club.