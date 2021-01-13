John Archibald

February 4, 1935 – January 9, 2021

John spent his final months in the comfort of his home with his wife and children by his side. John was born in Corvallis, Oregon to Milford Ross Archibald and Virginia Ida Woosley Archibald when the family was living in Yachats. In 1943, the family moved to the Willamette Valley, settling between Marion and Turner. He graduated from Cloverdale Elementary School near Turner in 1950. His first year of high school was at Cascade Union High School, a newly built 4-year school unionizing Turner and Aumsville. John finished his high school education at Medford Sr. High in 1954, and in 1955 he married his high school sweetheart, Jo Carol Kenney.

John continued his education at Oregon Institute of Technology majoring in machine tool technology. In 1957, he moved his young family to Livermore, California and began his professional career at the Lawrence Livermore National Weapons Laboratory where he worked with several mechanical engineering sections. He also spent considerable time on field operations in the Pacific Ocean as well as the Nevada Desert Testing Grounds.