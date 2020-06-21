× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1943 – 2020

On June 4, 2020, John Arthur Martinsen, 76, passed away from cancer at home in Corvallis, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in New York City, John was the son of Clarence and Doris Martinsen. He spent his childhood in New York City prior to moving to Washington State to attend college. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Walla Walla College, Washington and his Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. In 1967 he married the love of his life, Linda, in Puyallup, Washington and they moved to the Chicago area where they lived for 10 years and had three children.

In 1977 he moved to Corvallis, with his family. John worked for CH2M Hill in Corvallis approximately 20 years as an environmental engineer, and changed careers to become a financial advisor/manager with Wells Fargo until his retirement this year.