January 10, 1942 - July 3, 2021

Johnny was born in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma, to John Will and Viola Burr, but was raised in the area of Kings County, California. He graduated from Lemoore High School in 1960, and as a young man he drove tractors and worked in cotton fields, both picking it and working in the gins. In 1969, he moved to West Stayton, Oregon and on March 25, 1974 he married Norma Jean Doan. Raising four children, Johnny and Norma lived in many places in both California and Oregon, but Albany became their mainstay home.

Johnny took mechanic classes at LBCC and had done a variety of work, including security, mill and cannery, funeral homes, and custodial.

Johnny was good to help his family with car repairs, and he enjoyed discussions on the Bible and local history, going for drives, working out and watching old TV westerns along with action, adventure and disaster movies with good special effects. He also enjoyed music, and before his father-in-law, Cecil Doan, passed away, he enjoyed playing guitar with him. Johnny was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God, and playing guitar in the different churches he attended throughout the years was one of his greatest pleasures.