John “Elvis’ Jones Jr.

June 24, 1956 – January 26, 2020
John was born June 24, 1956 in Muskegon Michigan to John and Alice Jones. He was one of thirteen children, and was raised in Crawfordsville Oregon.
You have free articles remaining.
John proudly joined the Navy in 1976 followed by 2 years Army reserves. In 1983 He Married Wife Shellee Jones, following came 3 daughters, Laura Lovell, Nicole Storie, and Katie Gordon. Throughout the years, family and work took John to several states; Alaska, Arizona, Oregon,
Nevada, and Washington fulfilling years or Electrical knowledge.
John loved nature and enjoyed every adventure with a smile on his face. A memorial will be held Saturday February 8th, 2020 at 12:00p.m. Sweet Home Elks Lodge 440 Osage St Sweet Home, Oregon. 97386
To plant a tree in memory of John Jones, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.