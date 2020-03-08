John Fredrick York

January 11, 1937 – February 22, 2020

The second son of George and Velma (Blanchard) York, Fred was a man of many talents known mainly as a farrier, long haul truck driver, and from his lifelong passion of racing horses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was a true gypsy at heart, living and working all over the Pacific Northwest before settling in Spokane, Washington.

After battling and triumphing over cancer and a long battle with Parkinson's disease, he passed away with his family by his side. Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years-Lois; four sons-Rocky, Ty, Body, and Joey; 13 grandkids; 17 great-grandkids; brothers-Donald, Kenneth, and Larry (Butch) York. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Clifford, and sister Linda (Suz) Huckleberry.

A celebration of life will be held at the George York Family Reunion in August.

To plant a tree in memory of John York as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.