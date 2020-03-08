John Fredrick York

John Fredrick York

{{featured_button_text}}
John Fredrick York

Fred

January 11, 1937 – February 22, 2020

The second son of George and Velma (Blanchard) York, Fred was a man of many talents known mainly as a farrier, long haul truck driver, and from his lifelong passion of racing horses.

He was a true gypsy at heart, living and working all over the Pacific Northwest before settling in Spokane, Washington.

After battling and triumphing over cancer and a long battle with Parkinson's disease, he passed away with his family by his side. Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years-Lois; four sons-Rocky, Ty, Body, and Joey; 13 grandkids; 17 great-grandkids; brothers-Donald, Kenneth, and Larry (Butch) York. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Clifford, and sister Linda (Suz) Huckleberry.

A celebration of life will be held at the George York Family Reunion in August.

To plant a tree in memory of John York as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News