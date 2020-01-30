September 3, 1929 – January 24, 2020
John Gerald Yenchik, affectionately known as Opa, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 12:50 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home in Corvallis.
He was 90 years old.
John was born September 3, 1929 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. He was the middle of seven children and the last of the tough guys. He is the patriarch of six kids, thirteen grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
He served in the US Air Force for 20 years and worked 22 years for the Watkins Johnson Company.
His memorial service will be held at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel in Corvallis at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com