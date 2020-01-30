John Gerald Yenchik

John Gerald Yenchik

{{featured_button_text}}
John Gerald Yenchik

Opa

September 3, 1929 – January 24, 2020

John Gerald Yenchik, affectionately known as Opa, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 12:50 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home in Corvallis.

He was 90 years old.

John was born September 3, 1929 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. He was the middle of seven children and the last of the tough guys. He is the patriarch of six kids, thirteen grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

He served in the US Air Force for 20 years and worked 22 years for the Watkins Johnson Company.

His memorial service will be held at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel in Corvallis at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Yenchik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News