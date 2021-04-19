John Harry Kosanke

John was born to the late Edwin Kosanke and LaVonne Hazel (Rygymr) Kosanke in Tacoma, Washington, February 5, 1948. His parents soon moved to Albany, Oregon where John spent most of his life. John attended Albany Union High School and then went to serve in the U.S. Army from 1965 - 1968. He was stationed in Korea and served as a tank mechanic in the 78th Field Artillery Battalion 2nd Armed Division. Once discharged honorably, he returned to Albany and started his career as an auto mechanic, which was his passion. He was an ASE Certified mechanic for Toyota and Chevrolet for several local dealerships.