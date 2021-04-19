February 5, 1948 - April 13, 2021
John Harry Kosanke, 73, "Johnny", passed away Tuesday, April 13th at Providence Hospital in Portland, Oregon from respiratory failure.
John was born to the late Edwin Kosanke and LaVonne Hazel (Rygymr) Kosanke in Tacoma, Washington, February 5, 1948. His parents soon moved to Albany, Oregon where John spent most of his life. John attended Albany Union High School and then went to serve in the U.S. Army from 1965 - 1968. He was stationed in Korea and served as a tank mechanic in the 78th Field Artillery Battalion 2nd Armed Division. Once discharged honorably, he returned to Albany and started his career as an auto mechanic, which was his passion. He was an ASE Certified mechanic for Toyota and Chevrolet for several local dealerships.
John was a classic car enthusiast, he enjoyed golf, Nascar, playing pool and dice, family gatherings and his vast amount of friends. He was loved by many in the community, spending his days enjoying the company of friends and local establishments. John loved to talk and tell stories, share pictures and just enjoy daily life.
John is survived by his Daughter, LaVonne and her husband Mike Carey. Grandsons, Joe Walters, Cleveland Walters, Timothy Walters, and Jacob Walters. And his Sister Pam McLoughlin from Salem, New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his Father Edwin Kosanke, Mother LaVonne (Rygmyr) Kosanke Powell, and Brother Monte Kosanke.
In John's honor, there will be a burial gathering on Saturday, April 24th, 10:00am at Hilltop Cemetery in Independence, Oregon. Following the burial, there will be a memorial gathering at the VFW in Albany, Oregon at 12 noon. All are invited to attend and share stories of John. Memories and condolences can be contributed at: www.farnstrommortuary.com/obituaries/John-Kosanke/
