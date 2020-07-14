February 14, 1933 – June 19, 2020
John Joseph Lewis of Albany, Oregon, died on June 19, 2020, at the age of 87. Perhaps being born on Valentine’s Day in 1933 attributed to John’s big and loving heart, which he shared with all who knew him, or maybe he was just made that way.
Son to Crawford Lewis and Edna (Erickson) Lewis, he and his family moved to Roseburg, Oregon, from Chiloquin, Oregon, in 1947, where he went on to graduate from Roseburg High School in 1952. John met and married the love of his life, Barbara Ellen Marsh, in 1955 and they later moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where he learned his life’s trade as a Hard Chrome industrial plater. He went on to work for Parrot’s before retiring and becoming a full-time family man.
A long-time member of the Corvallis Evangelical Church, you could hear John’s baritone in the pews almost every Sunday. Athletic and adventurous from the time he could stand, he was an avid hunter, fisher, golfer, and bowler—winning many trophies and competitions throughout his life. He passed along his great love of the outdoors to his two daughters, Jody Ellen and Kelley Rae, teaching them about horses, fishing, and encouraging their own passions.
John was a lifelong fan of the Oregon State Beavers, attending many games in person or cheering them on from home in his ever-present orange and black gear. John loved to play games and would often tell stories of his childhood and early life while handily beating most friends and family in games of cribbage, gin, and others.
While nature and activity called to John’s soul, he always said his greatest joy and accomplishments were being a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His quiet and gentle spirit will live on, as he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara, their two daughters, Jody and Kelley, his grandchildren, Jordon, Curtis, Amanda, Jessica, and Kendahl, his great granddaughter, Eleanor, and numerous family members in Roseburg, and Chiloquin, Oregon.
If you were lucky, you may have heard John sing his favorite chorus with a twinkle in his eye:
“Oh Lord it's hard to be humble
When you're perfect in every way
I can't wait to look in the mirror
Cause I get better looking each day
To know me is to love me
I must be a hell of a man
Oh Lord It's hard to be humble,
But I'm doing the best that I can”
The Lewis family will be having a celebration of life for John sometime in September, where we can gather and say thank you to a wonderful man.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.