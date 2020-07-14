× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 14, 1933 – June 19, 2020

John Joseph Lewis of Albany, Oregon, died on June 19, 2020, at the age of 87. Perhaps being born on Valentine’s Day in 1933 attributed to John’s big and loving heart, which he shared with all who knew him, or maybe he was just made that way.

Son to Crawford Lewis and Edna (Erickson) Lewis, he and his family moved to Roseburg, Oregon, from Chiloquin, Oregon, in 1947, where he went on to graduate from Roseburg High School in 1952. John met and married the love of his life, Barbara Ellen Marsh, in 1955 and they later moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where he learned his life’s trade as a Hard Chrome industrial plater. He went on to work for Parrot’s before retiring and becoming a full-time family man.

A long-time member of the Corvallis Evangelical Church, you could hear John’s baritone in the pews almost every Sunday. Athletic and adventurous from the time he could stand, he was an avid hunter, fisher, golfer, and bowler—winning many trophies and competitions throughout his life. He passed along his great love of the outdoors to his two daughters, Jody Ellen and Kelley Rae, teaching them about horses, fishing, and encouraging their own passions.