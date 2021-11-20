John Joseph Miltenberger

John was born in Pendleton, to Julius and Delores (Osborne) Miltenberger. He grew up in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School in 1979. John worked as a millwright for many years traveling out of Oregon and up and down the I-5 for miscellaneous companies. He worked hard and played harder. He was an avid outdoorsman and had a love for all things country (not the new stuff).