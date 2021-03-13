John K. Lindsey

July 6, 1966 - March 9, 2021

On March 9th the world lost a great man.

John Kevin Lindsey lived the life all of us should aspire to live. He lived a servant's life. He lived a life filled with love and joy. Although his life was cut short after only 54 years, his legacy will last for generations.

John faithfully served his country as a United States Navy combat veteran, during Operation Desert Storm. The national pride John exhibited during his years of service to his country influenced the man he became during the balance of his life.

Shortly after his service in the Navy, John began serving the citizens of Linn County, in the position of County Commissioner. Running as a Republican, John was elected to six consecutive terms, completing 22 consecutive years of service. During his years of service to the county, John could most frequently be found standing face to face with one of his constituents, working to solve problems and right wrongs. His influence on the political landscape of Linn County has benefited thousands of people, on both sides of the political aisle.