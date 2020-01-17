June 12,1946—November 9,2019

It is with sadness that we share that John Marcus Weswig passed away on November 9th, 2019, at home in Edmonds, Washington. He had lost the control of his left side as a result of a massive stroke in July 2013 and his body finally decided that it was enough. He retained his personality, even though his body wasn’t able to respond. John was 73 and was born in Corvallis in 1946.

His memorial service was on Friday, December 13th in Lynwood, Washington. It’s the day of the annual Geminid meteor shower which will be a nice way to remember him every year. Many family memories were shared about schools, camping trips, scouts, band programs, Grace Lutheran Church, bike rides, strategy games, 6 cent bets and others. John was a 1964 Corvallis High School graduate. He received his BA degree in Business from Oregon State in 1968 and went on to complete his MBA. While at OSU, he was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity. He was an Air Force veteran and served at McChord AFB. John was a CPA in both Corvallis and Edmonds. He was an early convert to Macintosh computers and computer use for tax preparation. While in Corvallis, he was a key supporter of OSU Women’s Gymnastics and wrote a computer program that was used for gymnastic scoring.