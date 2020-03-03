October 5, 1936 – February 16, 2020

John McHenry Davis died on February 16, 2020 of pancreatic cancer at his home in Seattle, Washington. He was 83 years old.

John was a marvelous cook, a caring father and grandfather, a defender of women’s rights, a veteran, a marathoner, a mountain climber, a cyclist, a skier, a master gardener, a cheese connoisseur, a zoo volunteer, a rule breaker, and a grump who loved to ruffle feathers. His intensity periodically sent him to a hospital bed: he shattered his leg skiing in Idaho and broke his neck swimming in Mexico. Each time, he battled back with determination. After retirement, John rode his bicycle across the country and hiked 500 miles with his wife Signe across Northern Spain. His friends and family already miss him terribly. Summer dinners on Hammersley Inlet will never be the same without John’s famous mango salsa, grilled salmon, and blackberry jam.