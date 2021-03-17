October 12, 1940 - March 10, 2021

John Monroe Dunbar, adored husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 10, 2021 in Albany, Oregon, at the age of 80.

John was born to W. Franklin and Helen (Shaffer) Dunbar on October 12, 1940, in Mendoza, Argentina, where his parents served as missionaries. They moved to Canyonville, Oregon, when John was four years old and remained in the United States until they returned to South America to serve in Montevideo, Uruguay, when John was twelve. There he raised messenger pigeons and played soccer in the street. After attending school for several years in Uruguay, John graduated high school at Canyonville Bible Academy, where both parents were teachers.

Following graduation, John enlisted in the Army for two years and was stationed at a military hospital. Though he dreamed of being a cowboy, John later became a state police officer in Albany, Oregon. He and Cheryl (Cheri) Pietsch were married in Portland, Oregon on June 7, 1969. John lovingly built their home on property outside of Albany where they raised their daughters Holly, Heidi, and Shannon.