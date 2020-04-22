× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 17, 1948 – April 11, 2020

John O’Brien Wheeler, 72, passed away at his home in Lebanon on April 11, 2020. John was born in Lebanon on St. Patrick’s Day. March 17, 1948, to William R. Wheeler and Almeda Mae Wheeler.

He lived his entire life in Lebanon, having attended Green Acres Elementary, Lebanon Junior High and Lebanon High School. John was a two year letterman in wrestling at Lebanon High. Shortly after graduation John was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. John’s hobbies were golfing, walking, sports and his four beloved grandchildren.

John was preceded by his parents, William and Almeda Wheeler, stepmother Phyllis Wheeler and his wife of 45 years, Darlene Wheeler, who passed away in 2015.

He is survived by his two children, daughter Lori Murrin, her husband and two children, Kyle and Elin, of Florida. Son Lance Wheeler and his wife and two children, Camden and Everlee, of Lebanon. Siblings Pat Wheeler, Peter Kvale, Beth Pierce, Tina Kvale.

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions no service will be held. Huston-Jost is handling all the arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

