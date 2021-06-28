May 2, 1943 - June 14, 2021

John Peter Krier passed away June 14, 2021, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina during a family vacation.

He was born May 2, 1943, to Leo and Della (Koehn) Krier in a maternity home in Gettysburg, South Dakota. He and his four brothers grew up on a farm northwest of Hoven, South Dakota. He attended St. Anthony Elementary and graduated from Hoven High School.

During summers, he worked as a farmhand and in construction. After receiving his certification in autobody repair from North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, in 1964, he accepted a position at Weibel Autobody in Woodburn, Oregon. He worked at several shops in the area prior to taking the job of shop foreman at Hubbard Chevrolet. In 1975, he began work as an estimator for State Farm Insurance, a position he held until retirement in 2004.

In June 1965, John married Janet Arbach in Hoven, South Dakota. They made their home in Woodburn, where they raised their children, Jeanne and Jeffrey, until their move to Albany, in 2007 to be closer to family.