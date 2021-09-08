February 11, 1951 - August 26, 2021
Mr. John Pimm of Milk River, formerly of Lacomb and beloved husband of Mrs. Debbie Pimm, passed away at Chinook Regional Hospital on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the age of 70 years.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Martin Brothers Riverview Chapel, 610 – 4 Street South, Lethbridge, Alberta with Pastor Dave Moffat, officiating.
For those who wish to view John's service via livestream, please go to https://www.mbfunerals.com/obituary/John-Pimm and scroll to the bottom of the page to find the link.
