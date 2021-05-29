October 28, 1959 - May 4, 2021

John Richard Burright passed away May 4th, 2021, at the Mennonite Home in Albany, Oregon. His stay at the Home lasted nearly twenty years, the result of disabling injuries sustained in 2001 while on duty with the Oregon State Police.

John was born October 28th, 1959 in Corvallis, Oregon, to Kenneth and Helen Burright. He graduated from Crescent Valley High School in 1978 and attended Oregon State University before following in the footsteps of his father Ken and brother Dave, pursuing a career in law enforcement. In the summer of 1983 he worked with the Benton County Sheriff as a reserve deputy and other security services, before being hired as an Oregon State Trooper. After completing police training he was first stationed in Roseburg, followed by Albany and finally in Salem as a sergeant.

John absolutely loved life and lived it to its fullest as a consummate athlete and outdoor enthusiast. He excelled in high school and community sports and also loved camping and fishing. In 1984 he married Rhonda Olson and they had 3 sons, Kyle, Jeremy, and Nolan. John cherished his family and enjoyed spending time playing with his sons and teaching them all the skills they would need to become athletes, outdoorsmen, and wonderful human beings, like their dad.